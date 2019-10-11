Loading articles...

Liberals scoop Conservatives on platform elements, accuse Scheer of hiding cuts

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer takes part in the the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday, October 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Liberals scooped the Conservatives in revealing a handful of the numbers from their election platform’s costing Friday, accusing Tory Leader Andrew Scheer of trying to “bury” billions of dollars in cuts.

Scheer has been repeatedly attacked by his rivals for delaying the release of the document, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau quipping earlier this morning that no one releases their best work on a Friday afternoon ahead of a long weekend.

The Liberals say the Conservatives are planning $53 billion in cuts over five years.

Scheer is to release the party’s platform in Tsawwassen, B.C., this afternoon.

He’s already made numerous promises of tax cuts and spending increases, and the document is to explain how those square with a pledge to balance the federal budget within five years.

The material comes out after the last leaders’ debate before election day on Oct. 21.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
In Barrie, Essa Rd is closed both ways from County Rd 27 to Athabaska because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more