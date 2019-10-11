Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Late opera star Jessye Norman's US hometown honours her life
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 9:12 am EDT
FILE - This Sept. 18, 2007 file photo shows soprano Jessye Norman performing during The Dream Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Norman died, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in New York. She was 74. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The hometown of renowned opera star Jessye Norman is continuing four days of honouring her life.
Augusta, Georgia, officials plan on Friday to name the street outside the arts school Norman opened in 2003 after her. The Jessye Norman School of the Arts provides free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.
The ceremony was planned before Norman died Sept. 30 at 74 . One of the few black singers to gain worldwide stardom in the opera world, Norman had hoped to attend the celebration. Her studio is a block from another street honouring an Augusta music giant — James Brown.
A second day of public viewing of Norman will take place Friday at an Augusta church. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.