Loading articles...

Jury selection in newspaper shooting case to be discussed

In this sketch made available by Capital News Service, Jarrod Ramos appears in Anne Arundle County Circuit Court Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. Ramos is charged with the fatal shooting of five employees at the Capital Gazette newsroom in June 2018. (Hannah Gaskill/Capital News Service via AP)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A judge and attorneys in the case of a man charged with killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are to discuss questions potential jurors will be asked during jury selection.

A pretrial hearing is planned Friday in the case of Jarrod Ramos, whose murder trial is scheduled for next month.

More than 300 potential jurors came to an Annapolis, Maryland, court last month to complete a questionnaire intended to help narrow the pool of potential jurors. Jury selection is scheduled for three days beginning Oct. 30.

In connection with the June 2018 attack, Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea. He’s charged with killing John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and Rob Hiaasen in the Capital Gazette newsroom.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:07 AM
Nightmare drive on eastbound 401. Construction down to a single lane at Brock Street. Backed up from approaching th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more