Jury awards $5.2M in Walmart disability discrimination case

MADISON, Wis. — A jury has awarded a former Wisconsin Walmart employee $5.2 million in a disability discrimination case.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the jury determined that Walmart violated federal law when it refused to accommodate the man’s disabilities.

The man has a developmental disability and is deaf and visually impaired. He worked as a cart pusher at a Walmart in Beloit for 16 years before a new manager started at the store in 2015.

The EEOC says the new manager made the employee resubmit medical paperwork to keep his accommodations. When the employee requested continued assistance from a job coach, the EEOC alleges he was effectively terminated.

A Walmart spokesman says the Bentonville, Arkansas retailer does not believe the verdict is supported by evidence and is weighing its options.

The Associated Press

