Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey honoured at women's event

Jennifer Aniston arrives at Variety's Power of Women on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Brie Larson, Awakwafina and Chaka Khan are being celebrated for their charitable endeavours and contributions to the entertainment industry at a women’s event in Beverly Hills.

The 11th annual Variety Power of Women luncheon held Friday boasted an A-list roster of honorees and presenters including Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman and Ryan Murphy.

Aniston says she never actually thought about herself as powerful, but has been reconsidering that and her own platform in the past two years since the rise of #MeToo and the rebalancing of the scales in the entertainment industry.

The event was tamer than in years past when celebrities used their platforms to talk about everything from politics and the patriarchy to Harvey Weinstein.

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press




