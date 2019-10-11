Loading articles...

Israel calls on Russia to ease tourist's drug sentence

JERUSALEM — Israel has asked Russia to show leniency to an Israeli tourist arrested on drug charges and has rejected an apparent swap involving a detained Russian subject to extradition to the U.S.

Naama Issachar, 26, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison Friday after being arrested at Moscow’s international airport in April.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says in a statement Friday that he has spoken about the matter with Russian President Vladimir Putin and asked for a commuting of the sentence.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper says Russia has been pressuring Israel to release Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist arrested in 2015 on U.S. charges of credit card fraud.

The prime minister’s statement says there is “no possibility of preventing the extradition of Burkov.”

The Associated Press

