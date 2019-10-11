Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran reports: Explosion at Iran oil tanker off Saudi Arabia
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 1:45 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state-run news agency and other media say an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.
There was no immediate acknowledgement from the kingdom of this amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.
The state-run IRNA news agency and other Iranian media relied on an online report, while the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted an anonymous source with direct knowledge.
All reports said the explosion happened on Friday off the coast of Jiddah on the Red Sea.
The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The reported explosion comes after the U.S. has alleged that Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.
The Associated Press
