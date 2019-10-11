Loading articles...

Iran reports: Explosion at Iran oil tanker off Saudi Arabia

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state-run news agency and other media say an explosion has struck an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate acknowledgement from the kingdom of this amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The state-run IRNA news agency and other Iranian media relied on an online report, while the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted an anonymous source with direct knowledge.

All reports said the explosion happened on Friday off the coast of Jiddah on the Red Sea.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the region, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reported explosion comes after the U.S. has alleged that Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, something denied by Tehran.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:07 AM
Nightmare drive on eastbound 401. Construction down to a single lane at Brock Street. Backed up from approaching th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more