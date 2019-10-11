Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Honduran cartel figure testifies he bribed ex-president Lobo
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 3:48 pm EDT
This image provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District shows an alleged kilo of cocaine that Tony Hernandez allegedly produced and trafficked. Tony Hernández, a 41-year-old former lawmaker, is being tried in the United States because he purportedly smuggled cocaine to the U.S. He is also accused of weapons possession and lying to U.S. authorities. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District via AP)
NEW YORK — The former boss of Honduras’ Los Cachiros cartel says he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in 2009 to then-President Porfirio Lobo in exchange for protection from extradition to the United States.
Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga testified Friday in a Manhattan court that the sum was between $500,000 and $600,000 and that Lobo also helped him launder the proceeds from drug trafficking.
Lobo said last week that he did not receive any illicit money from anyone and called accusations against him “falsehoods from criminals who are trying to reduce their sentence in the USA.”
Rivera’s testimony came on the seventh day of the drug trial against Tony Hernández, brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.
The former trafficker also acknowledged being responsible for 78 murders.