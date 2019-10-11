Loading articles...

Here's a quick glance at unemployment rates for September, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 5.5 per cent in September. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 11.5 per cent (13.1)

— Prince Edward Island 8.8 (8.9)

— Nova Scotia 7.2 (7.9)

— New Brunswick 8.3 (8.6)

— Quebec 4.8 (4.7)

— Ontario 5.3 (5.6)

— Manitoba 5.0 (5.6)

— Saskatchewan 5.3 (5.1)

— Alberta 6.6 (7.2)

— British Columbia 4.8 (5.0)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
NB DVP approaching Lawrence, the right lane is still blocked with a collision. Slow from Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
A lovely start to the day! Sunny and mild this afternoon, a guaranteed high of 17 degrees. Great way to kick off to the long weekend!
Latest Weather
Read more