Hearing set to consider DNA testing in case of executed man
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 2:10 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — A hearing has been set to determine whether DNA testing should be conducted on evidence from a 1985 crime to possibly exonerate a Tennessee man posthumously.
April Alley filed a petition in April requesting that DNA evidence be tested in an effort to prove her father’s innocence. Sedley Alley was executed in 2006 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Suzanne Collins.
News outlets report a Shelby County judge is expected to make a decision Monday.
Alley confessed to killing Collins but later recanted, saying he was coerced. He filed several DNA testing petitions, but all were denied.
The Daily Memphian says that if the petition is granted, it would be the first time DNA evidence was used to clear someone already executed.
The Associated Press
