Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery rose 2.8 cents at $5.0440 a bushel; Dec. corn was down 1 cent at $3.9200 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 3.6 cents at $2.9100 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 5.9 cents at 9.334 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .70 cent at $1.0882 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .20 cent at $1.4380 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained .30 cent at .6292 a pound.

The Associated Press

