Loading articles...

Fishermen live in stain of Venezuela's broken oil industry

Oil-covered fishermen carry home the truck tire inner tubes they use to float on in Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, Venezuela, July 12, 2019. Venezuelan fishermen are the ones more at risk from persistent long-term exposure to the oil in Lake Maracaibo, compared to the consumers occasionally exposed to the oil-soaked seafood, according to Cornelis Elferink, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CABIMAS, Venezuela — Prized oil wealth once pumped from Venezuela’s Lake Maracaibo has turned the vast body of water into a polluted wasteland as boom turns to bust.

Nobody lives as closely with the environmental fallout as hundreds of crab fishermen who scratch out an existence on its perpetually oil-soaked shores.

Production in Venezuela has crashed to a fifth of its high two decades ago, leaving behind abandoned and broken equipment.

Crude oozes from hundreds of rusting platforms and cracked pipelines throughout the briny tidal bay.

Fishermen scrub oil from blue crabs before they’re shipped to the United States and elsewhere.

The fishermen wash oil from their skin with raw gasoline.

Lenin Viera says it seems like the end of the world, but if they don’t work, their families don’t eat.

Scott Smith, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
CRASH - The Queensway is closed from Kipling to Culnan for an investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more