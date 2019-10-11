Loading articles...

Energy executive pushed by Perry padded his military record

WASHINGTON — Defence Department records show an oil-and-gas industry executive that Energy Secretary Rick Perry recommended as an adviser to the Ukrainian government exaggerated his military credentials.

The veterans group Valor Guardians says Robert Joseph Bensh scrubbed the false information from online profiles after learning they were investigating his service record in 2014.

Bensh claimed he served in some of the U.S. military’s most elite combat units: Army Rangers, Special Forces and the hyper-secret Delta Force. But a summary of his military career obtained by The Associated Press through a Freedom of Information Act request shows he spent less than five years in uniform, almost all of it with the Army National Guard. He was on active duty for only a few months and never deployed oversees.

Bensh declined to provide comment.

Richard Lardner And Michael Biesecker, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: Toronto-bound QEW on the Burlington Skyway.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:46 PM
Goodbye 4-day sunny stretch. Hello Saturday rain. Timing and amounts here
Latest Weather
Read more