Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Defence lawyer for Florida pastor dated his client's accuser
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 7:22 am EDT
In this Oct. 3, 2019 photo made available by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Rev. Bryan Fulwider. Rev Fulwider, a popular Christian radio show host, is being held without bail on allegations that he sexually abused a child numerous times over five years. He faces 30 counts of sexual battery. (Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A Christian radio co-host who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl at his church has hired as his defence attorney a man who later dated the alleged victim.
The 59-year-old Rev. Bryan Fulwider pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 30 counts of child sexual abuse, which allegedly began when the accuser was 14 in 2005.
The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that the judge is weighing whether to remove Fulwider’s lawyer, Jacob V. Stuart Jr.
The victim’s lawyer, Lisabeth Fryer, says Stuart has conflicts of interest and could be a witness, having had a two-year romantic relationship with her starting in 2012.
Stuart filed a petition to strike Fryer’s motion. In a statement, he called his relationship with the woman “brief and casual” and denied any impropriety or wrongdoing.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/