Czechs pay last respect to pop singer Karel Gott
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 5:19 am EDT
File--- Picture taken March 17, 2007 Czech singer Karel Gott performs during the dress rehearsal of a German TV show in Riesa, eastern Germany. Gott died in the age of 80 in Pargue.(AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz)
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czechs are paying their last respects to Karel Gott, the country’s most popular pop singer who died last week.
Thousands of mourners are queuing in a long line to pay tribute and lay flowers at his casket, which is on display Friday at the Zofin palace on an island in downtown Prague.
Gott released some 300 albums starting in the 1960s and sold tens of millions of copies in his country, the Soviet Union and elsewhere in the Communist world.
But he was also a rare example of a pop singer from eastern Europe whose music became popular in some Western European countries, especially in West Germany.
Gott died Oct. 1 at age 80 in his home in Prague.
