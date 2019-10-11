Loading articles...

Court set to hear Ontario students' fight over opt-out of supplementary fees

A student with a laptop in a classroom. GETTY IMAGES/peopleimages.com

TORONTO — An Ontario court is set to hear a legal battle over student fees today.

The Progressive Conservative government has given students the option to opt out of many supplementary fees.

Such levies are used to run student clubs, newspapers, food banks and support programs.

Two student groups are looking for a judicial review of the “Students Choice Initiative.”

The government has said students should have a choice as to which campus services they support.

The student groups say the measures are arbitrary and will force important services to shut down.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Brock Street, one lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. Slow from the 412.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:29 AM
Mild morning in #Toronto Another gorgeous ☀️day. Breezy though with wind again out of the east. Rain moves in overn…
Latest Weather
Read more