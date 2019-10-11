Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Colorado ski resort beats another to become 1st to open
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 4:55 pm EDT
FRISCO, Colo. — A Colorado ski resort has opened its doors to become the first in the state to kick off ski season ahead of a scheduled open by a nearby resort.
The Summit Daily reports Arapahoe Basin Ski Area beat Keystone Resort to become the first opened ski resort after announcing Friday that it would start operating lifts at 3:30 p.m.
A-Basin says it would run until 5:30 p.m. to provide access to the intermediate trail for $15.
Keystone Resort announced Friday its Saturday opening plans marking the earliest opening day for the resort in over 20 years.
Keystone says investments in its snowmaking infrastructure allow it to operate more efficiently and open earlier.
Keystone says the two resorts are expected to offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country.
Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/
The Associated Press
