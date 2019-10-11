Loading articles...

China's president in India for summit amid Kashmir tensions

A group of tourists walk past police personnel keeping guard at Mamallapuram, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold their first meeting and dinner in southern India, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Xi Jinping is coming to India to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, just weeks after Beijing supported India's rival Pakistan in raising the issue of New Delhi's recent actions in disputed Kashmir at the U.N. General Assembly meeting. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

MAMALLAPURAM, India — Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a time of tensions over Beijing joining Pakistan in opposing India’s downgrading of Kashmir’s autonomy and the ongoing lockdown in the disputed region.

Xi landed at the Chennai airport on Friday. India’s foreign ministry says Xi and Modi will meet at the seaside temple town of Mamallapuram for talks on regional and global developments later Friday and Saturday.

Their meeting in Wuhan in China in April last year also was preceded by tensions caused by a 10-week standoff between their armed forces on the Bhutan border.

India also is concerned about China’s moves to build strategic and economic ties with its neighbours Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives.

The Associated Press

