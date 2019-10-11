Loading articles...

Boy dies after falling from wagon at children's hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama boy has died after falling out of a wagon that’s commonly used at a children’s hospital in Birmingham.

Red wagons have been used for years to transport young patients and supplies at Children’s of Alabama. The facility has solicited donations of a certain type of Radio Flyer wagon in the past.

But media outlets report that 4-year-old Noah Vera of Anniston fell out of a wagon at the hospital’s dental clinic and suffered a head injury last week. He was admitted to intensive care, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the child died Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the hospital expresses sadness over the child’s death. It also cites patient privacy laws in declining to release details about what happened.

The Associated Press

