Arkansas House expels member accused of not paying taxes
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 2:11 pm EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas House has voted to expel a lawmaker who pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes for several years.
The state House on Friday voted 88-4 to remove Republican state Rep. Mickey Gates, who was arrested last year and charged with not filing returns from 2012 through 2017. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Gates in July pleaded no contest to one count of not filing or paying income taxes. He was ordered to serve six months’ probation.
Removing Gates required two-thirds support in the Republican-led House. Gates had refused to resign and has said he’d seek re-election if he was expelled.
Gates is the first lawmaker to be kicked out of the Arkansas House since the 1800s.
Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
