Alaska Zoo polar bear treated for medical condition

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials at the Alaska Zoo say one of their prominent animals is ailing.

KTVA-television reports Lyutyik (LOO-tee-ik), a 19-year-old polar bear, is being treated for an unknown medical condition.

Zoo executive director Pat Lampi (LAM-pee) says the white bear was reported by his caretakers to be not eating and lethargic.

He was removed from his usual habitat for monitoring.

Lamp says zoo personnel have worked tirelessly for two months with veterinary specialists to improve Lyutyik’s health.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game says polar bears live an average of 25 years.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

The Associated Press

