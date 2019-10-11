Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AG seeks to halt adoption ruling, denies anti-Catholic bias
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 11, 2019 3:42 pm EDT
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is asking a federal judge to halt an injunction that lets religious-based adoption and foster care agencies refuse to serve LGBT couples.
The Democrat announced Friday that she filed an emergency motion for a stay Thursday.
She contends U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, who ruled last month , misinterpreted a 2015 law. She says state law allows child-placing agencies to turn away families in private cases based on their sincerely held religious beliefs, but not when they place state-supervised children.
Nessel says the injunction upended a non-discrimination policy that’s been in place several years.
She also says the judge misconstrued and took out of context her past criticism of the Republican-enacted law. Her office says Jonker wrongly accused Nessel of being anti-Catholic.