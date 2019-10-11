Loading articles...

23 people face 86 charges in LCBO thefts in Vaughan

A Canadian flag flies near an LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

York Region Police have charged 23 people in connection with thefts at six LCBO stores in Vaughan.

Police say during a six month investigation that began back in March a total of 170 thefts were reported from the liquor outlets totalling just under $60,000.

Twenty-three people are now facing a total of 86 charges and subsequent investigations of some of these individuals has resulted in additional charges including breach of recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime and weapons offences.

Constable Andy Pattenden says while LBCO staff are trained not to physically intervene to prevent thefts, the “excellent quality video surveillance” installed in the stores has greatly helped police in identifying suspects.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BTRocks

I like to know how much it cost and the strain on resources to clawed back the $60K. Then there’s the court costs and free lawyer service for these 23 petty thefts. While the LCBO raked in $2.2 billion from last year alone.

October 11, 2019 at 11:26 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 11 minutes ago
A serious crash south of Hamilton has HWY 6 S closed both ways from Leeming Rd to Chippewa Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:52 AM
A lovely start to the day! Sunny and mild this afternoon, a guaranteed high of 17 degrees. Great way to kick off to the long weekend!
Latest Weather
Read more