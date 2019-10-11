23 people face 86 charges in LCBO thefts in Vaughan

York Region Police have charged 23 people in connection with thefts at six LCBO stores in Vaughan.

Police say during a six month investigation that began back in March a total of 170 thefts were reported from the liquor outlets totalling just under $60,000.

Twenty-three people are now facing a total of 86 charges and subsequent investigations of some of these individuals has resulted in additional charges including breach of recognizance, possession of property obtained by crime and weapons offences.

Constable Andy Pattenden says while LBCO staff are trained not to physically intervene to prevent thefts, the “excellent quality video surveillance” installed in the stores has greatly helped police in identifying suspects.