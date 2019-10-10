Loading articles...

World Economic Forum says downgrades Pakistan's performance

ISLAMABAD — A report by the World Economic Forum says Pakistan has slipped three places and now ranks 110th on the international organization’s annual Global Competitiveness Index.

The assessment for 2019 came out on Wednesday from the organization, best-known for its annual gathering of the elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The index evaluates factors behind productivity and long-term economic growth.

The report says Pakistan’s ranking deteriorated due to poor performance in key areas of press freedoms, governance, innovation, corruption, life expectancy, productivity and human development.

Pakistan made improvement in some areas such as budgetary transparency and reduction in organized crimes.

The World Economic Forum’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies, based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories.

The Associated Press

