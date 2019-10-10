Loading articles...

Watermain break closes northbound Yonge Street near Eaton Centre

A watermain break closes the northbound lanes of Yonge Street near the Eaton Centre on Oct. 10, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A section of Yonge Street is closed near the Eaton Centre after a watermain break overnight.

Police said all northbound lanes of Yonge are closed at Shuter Street due to the large pool of water.

There has been no word on what caused the break.

Shuter is also closed between Yonge and Victoria Street.

Police said there may be other closures as crews work to repair the break.

