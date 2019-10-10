Loading articles...

WATCH LIVE: Final leaders debate

Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. CANADIAN DEBATE PRODUCTION PARTNERSHIP.

The French-language leaders debate is being held tonight.

Watch the English translation here:

Six federal leaders come together for the second French-language debate 11 days before the election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet and People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier will all participate.

 

