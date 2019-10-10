Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US sanctions family accused of rampant graft in South Africa
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 12:05 pm EDT
JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on members of the Gupta family who face wide-ranging corruption allegations in South Africa during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.
The U.S. on Thursday said it had placed Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and close associate Salim Essa on its sanctions list, describing them as “members of a significant corruption network.”
It said the Guptas used bribery and other acts to influence government contracts and misappropriate state assets.
Outrage in South Africa over the Guptas’ relationship with Zuma led the ruling African National Congress party to pressure Zuma to resign in 2018.
The Guptas are now the subject of a commission of inquiry in South Africa. The three brothers live in Dubai and have refused to return and face the inquiry.
The Associated Press
