US sanctions family accused of rampant graft in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on members of the Gupta family who face wide-ranging corruption allegations in South Africa during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure.

The U.S. on Thursday said it had placed Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta and close associate Salim Essa on its sanctions list, describing them as “members of a significant corruption network.”

It said the Guptas used bribery and other acts to influence government contracts and misappropriate state assets.

Outrage in South Africa over the Guptas’ relationship with Zuma led the ruling African National Congress party to pressure Zuma to resign in 2018.

The Guptas are now the subject of a commission of inquiry in South Africa. The three brothers live in Dubai and have refused to return and face the inquiry.

The Associated Press