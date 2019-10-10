Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumer prices unchanged in September
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 8:57 am EDT
In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a car fills up at a gas pump in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Oct. 10, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for September. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
WASHINGTON — Overall consumer prices were unchanged in September as a big decline in energy costs offset small gains in other areas.
The Labor Department says the flat reading in its Consumer Price Index for September followed a tiny 0.1% August increase and left prices over the past 12 months rising at a modest annual rate of 1.7%.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, was up a tiny 0.1% in September and 2.4% over the past 12 months. That was the same 12-month rise for core prices as in August and both of those 12-month gains were the biggest July 2018.
Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
