US Commerce Secretary praises Australia, criticizes China

PERTH, Australia — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has slammed China’s trade practices and trumpeted America’s economic relationship with Australia amid a festering trade war with Beijing.

Ross told a business gathering in Sydney on Thursday that President Donald Trump did not want to use tariffs to get China to change its ways but felt it was necessary.

Ross said, “We do not love tariffs.” He added that the U.S. believes Beijing’s trade practices are getting worse, but that the billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs Washington has imposed on imports from China have forced it to “pay attention.”

Ross also emphasized that U.S. investment in Australia was much larger than that from China.

China and the U.S. are due to resume trade talks in Washington on Thursday.

The Associated Press

