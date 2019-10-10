Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 10, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $12,700,483; $226.61.

2. Ed Sheeran; $8,608,538; $90.24.

3. Pink; $5,760,153; $107.92.

4. Metallica; $5,225,975; $96.18.

5. Muse; $4,093,329; $80.10.

6. Dead & Company; $2,663,455; $88.66.

7. Phish; $2,351,685; $65.73.

8. Jennifer Lopez; $2,275,577; $137.10.

9. Jonas Brothers; $1,975,147; $123.21.

10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,946,470; $123.74.

11. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.

12. Ariana Grande; $1,578,338; $103.35.

13. Zac Brown Band; $1,554,017; $62.12.

14. John Mayer; $1,485,348; $105.84.

15. Florida Georgia Line; $1,417,185; $70.94.

16. Michael Bublé; $1,412,999; $112.36.

17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,320,862; $73.32.

18. Jeff Lynne’s ELO; $1,194,492; $103.86.

19. Shawn Mendes; $1,169,532; $72.47.

20. Backstreet Boys; $1,160,327; $89.22.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:27 PM
ICYMI - The WB QEW is CLOSED from Appleby to Walkers for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more