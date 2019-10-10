Loading articles...

Woman stabbed in Scarborough in life-threatening condition

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A 22-year-old woman has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Midland Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said the woman is in life-threatening condition.

No suspect description has been released but police said the victim knew her attacker.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Guelph Line - two left lanes blocked, emergency crews on scene. Problem cleared WB 401 app. Weston express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
Weather forecast every ten minutes on the ones for #Toronto GTA @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more