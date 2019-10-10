Loading articles...

Search ongoing for Kansas bar shooting suspect, help sought

This frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department shows two suspects authorities are looking for in connection with a fatal shooting at a bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Kansas City. (Courtesy of Kansas City, Kan. Police Department via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded remains on the lam and stymied authorities behind an ongoing manhunt are urging witnesses to come forward.

Police continued searching Thursday for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, more than four days after gunfire erupted early Sunday at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested hours after the shooting at a home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officer Thomas Tomasic says officers don’t know whether Villanueva-Morales has left the area. He says police are at a “slow point right now as far as information.” Police want to talk to any witnesses who were in the bar but left before officers arrived.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Guelph Line - two left lanes blocked, emergency crews on scene. Problem cleared WB 401 app. Weston express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
Weather forecast every ten minutes on the ones for #Toronto GTA @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more