Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Search ongoing for Kansas bar shooting suspect, help sought
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 12:03 pm EDT
This frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department shows two suspects authorities are looking for in connection with a fatal shooting at a bar early Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Kansas City. (Courtesy of Kansas City, Kan. Police Department via AP)
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a Kansas bar shooting that left four dead and five wounded remains on the lam and stymied authorities behind an ongoing manhunt are urging witnesses to come forward.
Police continued searching Thursday for 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales, more than four days after gunfire erupted early Sunday at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas. Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre are charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre was arrested hours after the shooting at a home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Officer Thomas Tomasic says officers don’t know whether Villanueva-Morales has left the area. He says police are at a “slow point right now as far as information.” Police want to talk to any witnesses who were in the bar but left before officers arrived.