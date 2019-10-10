Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sanders says he'll resume campaigning 'as soon as possible'
by Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 10:45 am EDT
FILE - In this July 17, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his "Medicare for All" proposal at George Washington University in Washington. Sanders had a heart attack, his campaign confirmed Friday, Oct. 4, as the Vermont senator was released from a Nevada hospital. Sanders' campaign released a statement from the 78-year-old's Las Vegas doctors that said the senator was stable when he arrived Tuesday at Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders says he’s getting his “endurance” back and “getting stronger every day” after last week’s heart attack and vows to return to the presidential campaign trail “as soon as possible.”
The 78-year-old Sanders says in a 7-minute online video that while lying in a Las Vegas hospital bed he “thought about a lot of things,” including “what would have happened” if he didn’t have health insurance.
Sanders on Thursday pledged to continue trying to end “this dysfunctional and cruel health care system.”
The Vermont senator says he “had a rough week” and doesn’t “wish anybody to have a heart attack and get scared the way” his family did.
But Sanders says far more adversity is being homeless or working several jobs without making enough money to pay the bills.