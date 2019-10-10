Rogers partners with Enjoy Technology to bring tech service to Canada

TORONTO — California-based Enjoy Technology Inc. is bringing its mobile technology retail service to Canada’s largest city later this month through an exclusive partnership with Rogers Communications Inc.

Enjoy has provided similar personalized technology sales and setup services in the United States since 2015, in partnership with Google, Sonos and AT&T.

In the United Kingdom, Enjoy has partnerships with mobile phone operator EE and British Telecom.

With Enjoy’s entry into Canada, only existing Rogers mobile phone customers in the Toronto area initially will be able to schedule a visit to their home or office by one of about 40 Enjoy employees.

The companies say consumers won’t pay extra for Enjoy’s service, which will be included in the price of Rogers products and services they are buying once the service is launched on Oct. 29.

The service will be offered in other Canadian markets in 2020 and the range of Rogers products and services carried will be increased as the service becomes more established.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

The Canadian Press