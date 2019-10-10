Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Republicans stumbling over question at heart of impeachment
by Nicholas Riccardi, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 6:58 pm EDT
DENVER — A pair of Republican senators won’t say if the president can ask another country to investigate a political foe.
Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado wouldn’t answer that question Thursday in light of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Trump last week insisted he had the right to ask Ukraine and China to investigate his possible Democratic opponent next year, former vice-president Joe Biden.
Ernst and Gardner are both up for re-election next year in competitive states. Their approach mirrored that of Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, also a top Democratic target next year. McSally on Monday wouldn’t address the appropriateness of Trump’s requests for help from overseas. Some other Republican senators who don’t face voters next year have said it was inappropriate.
