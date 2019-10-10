Loading articles...

Report: US plans to allow some technology sales to Huawei

NEW YORK — The New York Times reports the Trump administration plans to issue licenses to U.S. companies to supply “non-sensitive goods” to Chinese tech giant Huawei in a move that might help to cool tensions ahead of trade talks.

The Times on Wednesday cited unidentified people familiar with the matter and gave no indication what technologies might be covered.

U.S. sanctions announced in May require technology vendors to obtain permission for sales to Huawei, which makes smartphones and network switching equipment.

Huawei has said the curbs threaten its smartphone sales. American suppliers of processor chips and other technology say they stand to lose billions of dollars in potential revenue.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are due to meet Thursday for a 13th round of talks aimed at ending a tariff war.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:18 PM
Thursday in #Toronto almost a carbon copy of Wednesday. Try to sneak in that patio lunch!
Latest Weather
Read more