Philippine police arrest over 500 mostly Chinese workers

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police and immigration authorities say they have arrested more than 500 illegally working foreigners, mostly Chinese involved in telecommunications and investment scams, in one of the biggest such mass arrests this year.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente and other officials say the 542 foreigners, who were arrested Wednesday night in a raid on their company premises in metropolitan Manila, did not have work permits and were involved in defrauding victims mostly in China by blackmailing or tricking them into sending out money.

Police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar says China provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia. The suspects are being interrogated in a gymnasium.

The Associated Press

