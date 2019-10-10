OPP looking for driver after wheels flew off transport truck and crashed into vehicle

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to track down the driver of a transport truck after a set of wheels came loose on Highway 401, crashing into another vehicle.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the transport was in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Guelph Line when a set of wheels flew off and smashed into another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The transport failed to remain on scene.

Four people in the vehicle luckily weren’t hurt, but the wheels caused extensive damage.

Schmidt shared photos of the damage on Twitter.

No injuries to the 4 occupants of this vehicle after a set of wheels separated from a transport truck travelling #Hwy401 WB near Guelph line. The wheels came into the EB lanes where it struck this vehicle. The transport failed to remain.

Anyone with info call #OPP at 905-278-6131 pic.twitter.com/trunWzidiD — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 10, 2019

In a separate incident, Schmidt said charges are pending after a wheel came off a transport truck, striking another truck on Highway 403 in Mississauga. No one was injured.