OPP looking for driver after wheels flew off transport truck and crashed into vehicle

Damage to a vehicle after being struck by loose tires on Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Kerry Schmidt, OPP.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to track down the driver of a transport truck after a set of wheels came loose on Highway 401, crashing into another vehicle.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the transport was in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Guelph Line when a set of wheels flew off and smashed into another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.

The transport failed to remain on scene.

Four people in the vehicle luckily weren’t hurt, but the wheels caused extensive damage.

Schmidt shared photos of the damage on Twitter.

In a separate incident, Schmidt said charges are pending after a wheel came off a transport truck, striking another truck on Highway 403 in Mississauga. No one was injured.

rds65

This story is wheely upsetting!

October 10, 2019 at 3:23 pm
