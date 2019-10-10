Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
OPP looking for driver after wheels flew off transport truck and crashed into vehicle
by News Staff
Posted Oct 10, 2019 2:29 pm EDT
Damage to a vehicle after being struck by loose tires on Hwy. 401 near Guelph Line on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Kerry Schmidt, OPP.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are trying to track down the driver of a transport truck after a set of wheels came loose on Highway 401, crashing into another vehicle.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the transport was in the westbound lanes of the 401 near Guelph Line when a set of wheels flew off and smashed into another vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
The transport failed to remain on scene.
Four people in the vehicle luckily weren’t hurt, but the wheels caused extensive damage.
Schmidt shared photos of the damage on Twitter.
No injuries to the 4 occupants of this vehicle after a set of wheels separated from a transport truck travelling #Hwy401 WB near Guelph line. The wheels came into the EB lanes where it struck this vehicle. The transport failed to remain. Anyone with info call #OPP at 905-278-6131 pic.twitter.com/trunWzidiD
This story is wheely upsetting!