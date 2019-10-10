Loading articles...

OPP investigate crash that claimed life of motorcyclist on QEW at Appleby Line

Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 8:07 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a crash on the westbound QEW at Appleby Line in Burlington claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Thursday night.

Police say a motorcycle, transport truck and vehicle were all involved in the collision at around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators are reconstructing the scene and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the westbound QEW will be closed at Appleby Line for “several hours.”

“Roads are dry, sky is clear, it’s a beautiful evening and sadly here we are knocking on a door right now letting family know that a loved one is never coming home,” Schmidt said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
ICYMI - The WB QEW is CLOSED from Appleby to Walkers for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more