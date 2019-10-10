OPP investigate crash that claimed life of motorcyclist on QEW at Appleby Line

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a crash on the westbound QEW at Appleby Line in Burlington claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Thursday night.

Police say a motorcycle, transport truck and vehicle were all involved in the collision at around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators are reconstructing the scene and OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the westbound QEW will be closed at Appleby Line for “several hours.”

“Roads are dry, sky is clear, it’s a beautiful evening and sadly here we are knocking on a door right now letting family know that a loved one is never coming home,” Schmidt said.

An investigation is ongoing.