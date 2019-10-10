Ontario fiscal update coming Nov. 6, Finance Minister Rod Phillips says

TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says he will deliver the province’s next major fiscal update in early November.

Rod Phillips says the government’s fall economic statement will be released Nov. 6.

He did not detail specific measures that will be included, but says the province is on track to beat its previous 2019-20 deficit projection of $10.3 billion.

The economic statement is delivered annually by the finance minister to provide an update on the state of the province’s books.

In 2018, the government used the fiscal update to consolidate three of the province’s independent oversight offices and scrap plans for a French-language university.

It has since reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the French-language university.