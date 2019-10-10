Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario fiscal update coming Nov. 6, Finance Minister Rod Phillips says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 1:24 pm EDT
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips talks with the media after Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday, August 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says he will deliver the province’s next major fiscal update in early November.
Rod Phillips says the government’s fall economic statement will be released Nov. 6.
He did not detail specific measures that will be included, but says the province is on track to beat its previous 2019-20 deficit projection of $10.3 billion.
The economic statement is delivered annually by the finance minister to provide an update on the state of the province’s books.
In 2018, the government used the fiscal update to consolidate three of the province’s independent oversight offices and scrap plans for a French-language university.
It has since reached an agreement with the federal government to fund the French-language university.
