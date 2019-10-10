Loading articles...

Officials: Florida man stole car, left disabled dog to die

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Authorities have accused a man of stealing a car with a disabled dog inside and leaving the pet in the station wagon to die in the Florida heat.

Wilton Manors Police on Wednesday arrested 19-year-old Jephthe Jean Francois on 15 charges including grand theft auto and animal cruelty.

Last week, Wanda Ferrari left the air conditioning running in her car for her 13-year-old husky mix Zorra while she went into a Dollar Tree store.

Zorra used a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs were paralyzed.

Investigators told news outlets Francois stole the car. An animal rescue group offered a $3,000 reward for Zorra’s return. But the station wagon was found five days later with Zorra’s body inside.

Francois appeared before a judge Thursday and was ordered no bond.

The Associated Press

