Loading articles...

Newfoundland-set musical 'Come From Away' to tour China next year

China is set to get a taste of Newfoundland charm as “Come From Away” heads to its first non-English-speaking country in 2020.

Producers say the smash musical will open in Shanghai for a limited engagement in May, with further cities in China to be announced.

“Come From Away” tells the true story of how the tiny town of Gander welcomed more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers after 9/11.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 before hitting Toronto, where it has enjoyed an extended run from Mirvish Productions.

The Tony Award-winning show has also toured North America, and travelled to London’s West End and Australia.

 

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW approaching Bronte.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:59 PM
Travelling to the maritimes for Thanksgiving? A nor'easter to bring strong winds and heavy rain starting late Frida…
Latest Weather
Read more