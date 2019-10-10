Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NASA administrator explains Twitter spat with SpaceX
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 7:53 pm EDT
SpaceX employees work on the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will take astronauts to and from the International Space Station, from American soil, as part of the agency's commercial crew Program, in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
HAWTHORNE, Calif. — NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says a Twitter statement critical of SpaceX was a signal to all of the space agency’s contractors that more realism needs to be built into development timelines.
Bridenstine addressed the issue Thursday at a news conference after touring SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
SpaceX is developing a capsule under NASA’s commercial crew program to launch astronauts to the international space station so that the U.S. does not have to rely on Russian spacecraft.
But last month SpaceX founder Elon Musk staged a big event to show off a prototype of an unrelated rocket he calls the Starship.
Bridenstine tweeted ahead of time that the commercial crew program is years behind schedule and NASA “expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American people.”