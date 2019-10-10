Loading articles...

NASA administrator explains Twitter spat with SpaceX

SpaceX employees work on the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will take astronauts to and from the International Space Station, from American soil, as part of the agency's commercial crew Program, in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

HAWTHORNE, Calif. — NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says a Twitter statement critical of SpaceX was a signal to all of the space agency’s contractors that more realism needs to be built into development timelines.

Bridenstine addressed the issue Thursday at a news conference after touring SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

SpaceX is developing a capsule under NASA’s commercial crew program to launch astronauts to the international space station so that the U.S. does not have to rely on Russian spacecraft.

But last month SpaceX founder Elon Musk staged a big event to show off a prototype of an unrelated rocket he calls the Starship.

Bridenstine tweeted ahead of time that the commercial crew program is years behind schedule and NASA “expects to see the same level of enthusiasm focused on the investments of the American people.”

The Associated Press





Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
ICYMI - The WB QEW is CLOSED from Appleby to Walkers for a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:34 PM
Rain returns early Saturday morning and ends just after lunch. Fairly good travel weather this long weekend across…
Latest Weather
Read more