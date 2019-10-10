Loading articles...

N. Korea threatens to resume nuke, long-range missile tests

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea is calling an outside condemnation of its weapons launches a “grave provocation” and threatening to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Thursday’s warning by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry followed the weekend breakdown of North Korea-U.S. nuclear negotiations in Sweden, the first such talks between the countries in more than seven months.

A ministry statement took issue with a condemnation Tuesday by the European members of the U.N. Security Council over North Korea’s recent ballistic missile and other weapons tests.

It says “our patience has a limit” and the condemnation is pushing the North to reconsider whether to maintain the disarmament steps it has taken to build confidence with the U.S.

North Korea last year suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and partially dismantled its long-range rocket test site.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:53 PM
Westbound traffic is also now blocked for clean up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Yet another sun filled day for us! ☀️Enjoy it! (Oct 10) Things change for the Thanksgiving Long weekend
Latest Weather
Read more