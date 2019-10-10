Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash on QEW

A motorcyclist was killed in a serious crash involving four vehicles on the QEW on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle, two cars and a pickup truck on the westbound QEW at Appleby line around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of the QEW at Aplleby are expected to be closed until at least midnight as police investigate.