Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle crash on QEW

Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 10:21 pm EDT

An OPP cruiser is seen in an undated photo. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

A motorcyclist was killed in a serious crash involving four vehicles on the QEW on Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police and emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle, two cars and a pickup truck on the westbound QEW at Appleby line around 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of the QEW at Aplleby are expected to be closed until at least midnight as police investigate.

||
toracross12

Not saying I know what happened here, but I expect speeding, drivers expect other people to get out of their way. someone not looking and changing lanes. Maybe without signalling. Motorcycles are small compared to other vehicles. Other vehicles don’t look to see what is around them. Typical. Too sad that someone has to die because of it. I see so many idiots on the road, not even on the highway and I wonder how these people even passed their driving test? People driving SUV’s think they can just drive anyway they want. People who cut in front of trucks? People who think a stop sign is optional. I have seen it all and I am sick of them all. You all wonder why car insurance is so expensive? Its all because of all the idiots who don’t care. I guess they have so much money on their hands. I wish these idiots would learn proper driving habits. People used to complain about young kids but the adults are definitely worse to me. Having said all that. I am not a young person, nor am I a person that has many accidents or tickets. I think I should start up a proper driving school Since no other driving school teaches good driving. I even see driving school cars that don’t signal, drive too fast. You name it, I have seen it. As you can tell from my long post, it really ticks me off how bad drivers are these days.

October 10, 2019 at 11:10 pm
