Loading articles...

Migrants wanting to request asylum camp on bridge to Texas

MEXICO CITY — Migrants who want to request asylum have camped out on the international bridge leading into Brownsville, Texas, causing a closure of the span.

Dozens of migrants from Central America and elsewhere stretched out on the bridge before dawn, with some sleeping.

A Mexican official who was not authorized to be named confirmed the blockage of the bridge leading out of Matamoros, Mexico.

The official said the migrants were tired of waiting to make their initial claims for asylum at a U.S. border crossing.

Under a policy know as metering, U.S. officials at many border bridges accept only a few asylum-seekers per day. The Associated Press found about 19,000 names on waiting lists in four border cities visited in late July.

Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
WB 401 West of Bayview express, the right lane is blocked with a stalled truck.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:15 AM
Weather forecast every ten minutes on the ones for #Toronto GTA @680NEWS 📻
Latest Weather
Read more