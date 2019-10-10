Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Migrants wanting to request asylum camp on bridge to Texas
by Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 10, 2019 10:48 am EDT
MEXICO CITY — Migrants who want to request asylum have camped out on the international bridge leading into Brownsville, Texas, causing a closure of the span.
Dozens of migrants from Central America and elsewhere stretched out on the bridge before dawn, with some sleeping.
A Mexican official who was not authorized to be named confirmed the blockage of the bridge leading out of Matamoros, Mexico.
The official said the migrants were tired of waiting to make their initial claims for asylum at a U.S. border crossing.
Under a policy know as metering, U.S. officials at many border bridges accept only a few asylum-seekers per day. The Associated Press found about 19,000 names on waiting lists in four border cities visited in late July.
Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press
