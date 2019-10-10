Loading articles...

Man with cane attacked by several others at train station

BOSTON — Police in Boston have made one arrest and are looking for more suspects in what they call a “cowardly” attack on a 60-year-old man who uses a cane at a train station.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police say 47-year-old Julius Tolbert, of the city’s Hyde Park neighbourhood, was apprehended just after the attack at about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Ashmont Station.

Transit police say the victim was “viciously assaulted and robbed by several males after a verbal exchange.”

In the attack caught on surveillance video , the suspects ripped the cane from the victim’s hand, causing him to fall to the ground, where he was kicked, stomped and then robbed.

Police say Tolbert stomped on the victim’s ankle.

It could not immediately be determined if Tolbert has an attorney.

The Associated Press

