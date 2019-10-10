Loading articles...

Man wanted for series of break-ins, sexual assault

Last Updated Oct 11, 2019 at 12:00 am EDT

Terence Frezell is wanted in an investigation into a series of break and enters and sexual assaults. HANDOUT/Toronto POlice Service

Toronto police are looking for a man accused in a string of break-ins near Royal York and Evans avenue on Thursday morning.

Police say the man attempted to enter three homes between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. but fled the scene each time homeowners became aware of his presence.

He eventually broke into a fourth house through an unlocked door around 6:15 a.m. and allegedly sexually assaulted a 53-year-old woman at that home.

Thereafter the man moved on to a fifth home which he also entered. He confronted a female occupant in the home but fled the scene when another resident became aware that he was inside of the home.

The suspect is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall with a tanned complexion, 25 to 30 years of age with a thin to medium build, unshaven beard and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a hooded top with a front zipper, black t-shirt and dark shoes.

The man has been identified as Terence Frezell, 28, of Newmarket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

