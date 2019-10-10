Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Oct 11, 2019 at 12:08 am EDT

Police markers are seen around a vehicle in Scarborough after reports that a man was shot in the area of Rushley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East on Oct. 10, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph.

A man was reportedly seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough on Thursday night.

Police responded to the area of Rushley Drive and Lawrence Avenue East following several calls reporting about eight to 10 shots around 11:30 p.m.

A white vehicle was scene fleeing the area.

There is no further information on suspects at this time.

More to come

