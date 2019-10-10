Loading articles...

Man missing from mental health facility

Last Updated Oct 10, 2019 at 11:01 pm EDT

Ricardo Walters went missing from a mental health facility on Oct. 10, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Police are looking for a man who went missing from a mental health facility on Thursday morning.

Ricardo Walters was last seen in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area around 10 a.m.

Police say the 35-year-old has a history of violence and is known to police, but did not confirm the exact facility he is missing from.

Walters is described as six feet tall with short, black hair. It is unclear what type of clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

The public is cautioned not to approach him and call 9-1-1 if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division.

 

